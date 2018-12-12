Watch: Dave Grohl Performs Nirvana’s “All Apologies” With Warren Hayes At Surprise Pop-Up Concert

During a surprise pop-up show in North Carolina this weekend, Dave Grohl performed Nirvana’s “All Apologies” with Warren Haynes. Following Grohl’s performance atHaynes’ 30th Christmas Jam, the Foo Fighters frontman once again joined him for a surprise show this weekend at Asheville’s Orange Peel club.

The concert featured other renowned musicians like Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, and Haynes’ own Gov’t Mule, who all played a variety of famous covers of Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Tom Petty, and more. “When [Haynes] mentioned that song, my initial reaction was, ‘I can’t do that,’” Grohl told Rolling Stone. “But then I think about the people that the song means so much to and has been a part of their lives – that joy and love should be shared.”

Watch the performance of “All Apologies” below.

“As we were playing it, the audience starts to sing along, and I’m crying my eyes out onstage trying to keep it together,” Grohl continued. “What a beautiful moment. And who am I to keep people from that beautiful moment?”