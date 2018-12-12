Here’s A Look At What’s Coming To Netflix In January

New year, new Netflix shows to binge. This January, Netflix has tons of rad shows, both new and old, hitting the streaming service that are sure to make you want to bundle up beneath a blanket, drink some tea, and watch non-stop.

Next month, new seasons of some Netflix favourites are coming out like Grace and Frankie season 5, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 part 2, and A Series of Unfortunate Events season three. There’s also some exciting new shows and movies coming up like Solo: A Star Wars Story and A Quiet Place.

Check out all of the new shows coming to Netflix this January below.