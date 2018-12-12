Listen Live

Here’s A Look At What’s Coming To Netflix In January

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" and so much more

By Entertainment

New year, new Netflix shows to binge. This January, Netflix has tons of rad shows, both new and old, hitting the streaming service that are sure to make you want to bundle up beneath a blanket, drink some tea, and watch non-stop.

Next month, new seasons of some Netflix favourites are coming out like Grace and Frankie season 5, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 part 2, and A Series of Unfortunate Events season three. There’s also some exciting new shows and movies coming up like Solo: A Star Wars Story and A Quiet Place.

Check out all of the new shows coming to Netflix this January below.

Related posts

Watch: Dave Grohl Performs Nirvana’s “All Apologies” With Warren Hayes At Surprise Pop-Up Concert

WATCH: ‘Family Guy’ Says Goodbye to Carrie Fisher’s Character

WATCH: Deadpool & Fred Savage Argue Over Nickelback In ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’

WATCH: New “Avengers: End Game” Trailer

Love Go-Karts? You Can Race This Winter Away!

2019 Golden Globe Nominations

WATCH: Tom Cruise Helps you Watch Movies Better at Home

Andy Samberg Hosting Golden Globes

WATCH: Trailer for Ellen DeGeneres’ Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special