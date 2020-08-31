WATCH: Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old Girl’s Drum-Off Challenge

Dave Grohl continues to be amazing…this time he accepted a drum-off challenge from 10-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell.

She recently tagged him in a YouTube video she made covering the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”.

Grohl always up for a challenge accepted and posted his version to social media.

He started his video by playing “Everlong” and continued into “Dead End Friends” from Them Crooked Vultures and extending his own challenge back to her. Check out more of Bushell’s covers here.