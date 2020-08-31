Listen Live

WATCH: Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old Girl’s Drum-Off Challenge

Nandi Bushell is a VERY talented drummer

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music

Dave Grohl continues to be amazing…this time he accepted a drum-off challenge from 10-year-old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell.

She recently tagged him in a YouTube video she made covering the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”.

Grohl always up for a challenge accepted and posted his version to social media.

He started his video by playing “Everlong” and continued into “Dead End Friends” from Them Crooked Vultures and extending his own challenge back to her. Check out more of Bushell’s covers here.

Related posts

There are Actual Movies Coming out This Weekend!

Tom Cruise Filmed Himself Going to see ‘Tenet’ in Theatre for Some Reason

Trailer Arrives For Ozzy Osbourne Bio

Bill & Ted Want you to Film Your Best Air Guitar Shred

WATCH: Town Names Sewage Plant After John Oliver Because he Insulted Them

WATCH: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Introduces Cheetah

The Tragically Hip Offer ‘Courage’ Masks To Provide Relief To Canadian Music Industry

*Watch* First Trailer Arrives for The Batman

David Blaine’s Technique To Improve The Length of Time You Can Hold Your Breath