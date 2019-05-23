WATCH: Awkward Actors During Standing Ovation after Screening of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at Cannes

Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this week and got a seven minute standing ovation. The reviews for the film are very positive with some saying it’s his best film since Pulp Fiction.

A seven minute standing ovation isn’t even that long compared to some of the other films that received standing ovations at Cannes in the past. Quentin Tarantino’s other film Inglorious Basterds got am 11 minute Standing O, Fahrenheit 9/11 got 20 mintues…and Pan’s Labryrinth got 22 minutes.

Here’s a video of the cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood during that seven minute Standing Ovation. Kudos to the camera guy for making this as awkward as possible.