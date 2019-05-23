Listen Live

WATCH: Awkward Actors During Standing Ovation after Screening of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning have no idea what to do with their hands

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this week and got a seven minute standing ovation. The reviews for the film are very positive with some saying it’s his best film since Pulp Fiction.

A seven minute standing ovation isn’t even that long compared to some of the other films that received standing ovations at Cannes in the past. Quentin Tarantino’s other film Inglorious Basterds got am 11 minute Standing O, Fahrenheit 9/11 got 20 mintues…and Pan’s Labryrinth got 22 minutes.

Here’s a video of the cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood during that seven minute Standing Ovation. Kudos to the camera guy for making this as awkward as possible.

Related posts

WATCH: Seth Rogan & Charlize Theron – Truth.. or Dab

Watch: The Lumineers Show The Difficulty of Alcoholism In Dark New Video For ‘Gloria’

WATCH: Someone Tried to Dropkick Arnold Schwarzenegger

WATCH: The Who Play “Won’t Get Fooled Again” on Classroom Instruments With Jimmy Fallon

Neil Young Reveals New Album With Crazy Horse Is Titled ‘Pink Moon’

WATCH: Somebody Put ‘That’ Game of Thrones Scene to Metallica’s ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’

BREAKING NEWS: Rolling Stones Concert At Burl’s Creek Is Back On!

Tom DeLonge Reveals That He Plans To Rejoin Blink-182 In The Future

The Cure Announced ‘Pasadena Daydream’ Festival Featuring Pixies, Deftones and More