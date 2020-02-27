Listen Live

Watch: Alanis Morisette’s new video for ‘Reasons I Drink’ explores her battle with addiction

Such Pretty Forks in the Road drops on May 1st

By Entertainment

The new video for Alanis Morissette’s “Reasons I Drink” sees the renowned Canadian artist battling with alcoholism.

The Erin Elders-directed video sees Morisette appearing as four separate versions of herself in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, as each version of her reveals different moments that have led to her struggle with addiction. The end of the clip shows Morissette empathizing with other addicts as she faces the hardships of her own battle.

Watch the video for “Reasons I Drink” below.

Morisette’s forthcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road drops on May 1st.

Related posts

A different biopic about a famous recording studio

Borden Canadian Armed Forces Day & Air Show

Borden Canadian Armed Forces Day & Air Show

WATCH: ‘Be a Lady They Said’

Neil Peart tribute concert ‘A Night for Neil’ to take place in Rush drummer’s home town of St. Catharines

Surprise! Is there gonna be a biopic coming? New Ozzy video

Neil Young to Donald Trump: “You are a disgrace to my country”

Listen: Pearl Jam drop new song “Superblood Wolfmoon”

NBA All-Star Games Now Have The Most Notoriously (Terrible) Anthems