Watch: Alanis Morisette’s new video for ‘Reasons I Drink’ explores her battle with addiction

The new video for Alanis Morissette’s “Reasons I Drink” sees the renowned Canadian artist battling with alcoholism.

The Erin Elders-directed video sees Morisette appearing as four separate versions of herself in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, as each version of her reveals different moments that have led to her struggle with addiction. The end of the clip shows Morissette empathizing with other addicts as she faces the hardships of her own battle.

Watch the video for “Reasons I Drink” below.

Morisette’s forthcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road drops on May 1st.