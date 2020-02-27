More New Ozzy On The Way?

After a 10 year wait for a new Ozzy Osbourne album, which came out last week on Feb 21st, it appears more new music might be on the way from the Prince of Darkness.

Ozzy is still recovering from an injury he sustained last year on a four-wheeler (he’s 71, that’s badass). Due to the injury he has had to cancel his No More Tours 2, for the second time as he needs more recovery time. We also learned that he has been battling Parkinson’s since 2003, so as his body is going through a rough patch, he recently said that retirement is not even a thought.

In fact, Ozzy recently revealed in an interview to Louder Sound, “I’m hoping that next month I’ll go and do another album with Andrew [Watt, Ordinary Man producer].” Apparently Ozzy has more music he wants to put out, “I might as well while I’m not doing gigs.”

How rock n roll is that?