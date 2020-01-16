Watch: A new trailer for the Ozzy Osbourne documentary film is here
'BIOGRAPHY: THE NINE LIVES OF OZZY' WILL PREMIERE AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST
The new trailer for Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy is here, and it sees Ozzy Osbourne navigating his lives as two different people: as his given name John and as Ozzy.
The 86-minute A&E-produced documentary, which will premiere at South by Southwest, is set to explore the Black Sabbath singer’s life, looking at everything from childhood to solo stardom to acting on reality-TV. Ozzy, Sharon, and Jack Osbourne all serve as executive producers of the film. The trailer comes packed with clips of Osbourne looking at photographs of himself as a child and joking around in Black Sabbath.
“I use the talent of making people feel somewhat entertained when I was goofing around – to take it onstage with my music, I suppose, is the same kind of thing,” Osbourne says in the clip.”
Watch the trailer for Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy below.
OB_TRAILER from T GROUP Productions on Vimeo.