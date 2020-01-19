1:30pm-3:30pm

WORLD RELIGION DAY GATHERING & OBSERVANCE

All members of the community are warmly invited to attend the 31st Annual World Religion Day gathering, an affirming and inclusive multi-faith observance that takes place this Sunday, January 19th from 1:30-3:30 PM in the main rotunda of Barrie City Hall (70 Colier Street). Featured speakers will include Jeff Lehman, Mayor for the City of Barrie, and Brian Carwana, Executive Director of the Encounter World Religions Centre.

As an answer to the call to create pathways in the world for peace, this event helps to raise awareness about the common goals, principles and values shared across the world’s faith traditions, and to foster closer bonds of unity, cooperation and understanding among such diversity.

The theme this year is “One Planet, One People, One Future” and members of the public are invited to gather with members of various faith traditions from around the city, sitting together in a large circle of unity. Representatives from each Faith will share a few words and/or reading from their tradition’s understanding and embrace of the year’s theme. The schedule also includes a couple short videos, a talented local artist, an open discussion and light refreshments. All are welcome.

Full details are listed on our Facebook page. For more information, please contact Khorshid Ighani at secretary@lsabarrie.org or phone (705) 739-4410.