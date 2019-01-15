Listen Live

Watch: A New Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Has Arrived

The Movie Makes It's Way To Theatres July 5th

By Entertainment

A trailer for the forthcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home movie has finally arrived.

The movie follows Tom Holland as Peter Parker as he travels to Europe to have fun with his friends until he’s interrupted by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, who needs his help. Parker seems to struggle to balance his friends and his duty to save the world, in this case from Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. “You have a job to do,” Fury says in the trailer. “Are you going to step up or not?”

Watch the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to arrive on July 5th.

