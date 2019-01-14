Listen Live

Watch: A New ‘Game Of Thrones’ Teaser Has Arrived

The Final Season Is Set For Release On April 14th

After the release of several subtle teasers and brief clips, HBO has finally revealed the release date and a full teaser for the final season of Game of Thrones

The minute and a half long clip shows the remaining Stark children as they meet in the family crypt and get some ghostly advice from their deceased family members. The video description highlights that “Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 14th.”

Watch the latest teaser for the final season of Game of Thrones below.

Season 8 is set to feature six episodes, but they’re set to be a bit longer than usual, as if they are six separate movies.

