He-Man Is Set To Return In Reboot Of ‘Masters Of The Universe’

Good news, 80’s kids: He-Man is back.

According to Variety, Sony has gathered the legendary Men In Black: International writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway to write a screenplay for the upcoming reboot of the 1987 flick, Masters of the Universe.

Although the original Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella-starring film is a beloved cult classic, Sony will be remaking the movie for a more current update. It’s unclear whether Marcum and Halloway will be rewriting David S. Goyer’s original script, or if they’ll be headed toward a sassier, tongue-in-cheek direction.