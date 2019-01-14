Apple Music Launches “Rami Malek: Becoming Freddie” Documentary

Haven’t had enough Bohemian Rhapsody? Apple Music is giving us more with a 16-minute documentary focusing on how Rami Malek became Freddie Mercury. The movie has been a massive success all over the world and he’s picked up a Golden Globe for the role and has been nominated for a BAFTA in the Leading Actor category.

There’ll be behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

Malek says: “There are so many different faces of Freddie Mercury and I don’t think one is more true than the other.

“He just can reach you, almost as if you’re the only person in the room no matter where you are watching. And it’s that exchange that makes him one of the most unique and remarkable and revolutionary artists of our time – or of any time.”

While you can watch the trailer below, the whole doc is here.

Main Image via Facebook / @BohemianRhapsodyMovie