The Wiggles Take On Queen

Chances are, if you have kids, you’ve been subjected to the Wiggles at some point. Even if you have grandkids, nieces or nephews, chances are if they were of a certain age in the past 10 years, you’ve seen and heard the colourful shirt wearing singing group from down under “Do The Propeller”, sing about bows, or maybe…belt out some classic rock?

The Wiggles have a new album of covers out called “ReWiggled” and their one foray into classic rock is taking on Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”. And it’s…something. Give a listen.

It’s worth it just to have a kids singing group vocalize about Beezlebub & the devil!

McCully