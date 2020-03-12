10 Iconic Rock Lyrics

There have been so many iconic rock songs that have been produced over the years and along with them, some amazing lyrics that have become ingrained into our consciousness. Here is a list of just 10, but there are so many more that could be part of this list as some of the greatest of all time so please feel free to include some that you feel should be part of them.

Here in Canada, where we have had many amazing lyricists over the years. The likes of Neil Young, Gordon Lightfoot, Gord Downie from the Tragically Hip and Neil Peart of Rush have to be included with some of the best in the world. Gord Downie had a way of taking a story or scenario and be able to sum a situation up in a few stirring lines that could give you chills. Neil Peart was a think-man’s word-slinger taking us into all sorts of different dimensions for his fans to ponder. While this list is far from perfect and just represents a few drops in an ocean’s worth of iconic rock song lyrics , here are some of the great lyrics of our time. Please share some of yours as well.

10) Gord Downie gave us so much to ponder through his vast collection of amazing lyrical works over the years and also gave us some simple insights into everyday of life.

“For a good life we just have to weaken / And find somewhere to go / Go somewhere we’re needed / Find someone to grow“

Tragically Hip – It’s a Good Life if you Don’t Weaken

9) Neil Peart took us on many journey’s as a lyricist and drummer for Rush, but also gave us commentary about our society and how we function in it.

“Any escape might help to smooth / the unattractive truth / But the suburbs hold no charms to soothe / the restless dreams of youth”

Rush – Subdivisions

8) Neil Young has so many great lyrics to choose from his vast collection of work. Here’s one about perseverance.

“It’s better to burn out than fade away / Hey Hey my my”

Neil Young – My My Hey Hey (Out of the Blue)

7) Here are some from around the rest of the world enshrined into our minds…

“Exit light, enter night, take my hand. We’re off to never never land”

Metallica – Enter Sandman

6) “Yes, they’re sharing a drink called loneliness, but it’s better than drinkin’ alone”

Billy Joel – Piano Man

5) “So if you want to love me, then darlin’ don’t refrain, or I’ll just end up walkin’ in the cold November rain”

Guns ‘N Roses – November Rain

4) “And if I claim to be a wise man, then it surely means that I don’t know”

Kansas – Carry On Wayward Son

3) “I wish I didn’t know now, what I didn’t know then”

Bob Seger – Against the Wind

2) “Mama, just killed a man, put a gun against his head, pulled my trigger now he’s dead”

Queen- Bohemian Rhapsody

“And as we wind on down the road, our shadows taller than our souls. There walks a lady we all know, who shines white light and wants to show everything still turns to gold. And if you listen very hard The tune will come to you at last, when all are one and one is all to be a rock and not to roll. And she’s buying the stairway to heaven”

Led Zeppelin – Stairway to Heaven