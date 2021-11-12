Talking Road Apples With The Tragically Hip’s Paul Langlois

30 years. 3 decades. Multi generations.

The Tragically Hip released “Road Apples” to the world in February of 1991, and to commemorate the epic milestone, the band have released a 30th anniversary Deluxe digital recording that includes a remastered version of the album, outtakes & alternative recordings, plus the entire Saskadelphia unreleased project.

TODAY, the band released the physical box set 30th anniversary Deluxe edition which includes the audio from the digital release, plus Live At The Roxy, in CD or vinyl options. The stand-alone vinyl edition of Road Apples is available next Friday (the 19th).

In addition to extra goodies & making the rounds talking to us, the band partnered up with Thornbury Village Craft Cidery to release the limited edition “Road Apples” hard apple cider. Delicious. And brilliant, so I thought there was an opportunity and market to convince the band to lend their name (and the names of classic songs from “Road Apples”) to some other products!

So, in pure “Dragon Den” style, I pitch Paul Langlois on the following:

“Fiddlers Greens…plus Vitamins” supplements.

“Three Pistols Family Water Gun set”

“Little Bones Pet Treats” (or ED medication)

“Long Time Running” used running shoes.

Check it all out, and let us know which product you think they should get behind, or if you have another idea! And get your 30th anniversary of Road Apples goodies while they last!

McCully