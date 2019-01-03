Thousands Take Part In Campaign For Stevie Nicks To Work A Shift At Fleetwood McDonald’s

Thousands of Facebook users have decided to take part in a campaign that calls for Stevie Nicks to work a shift at the Fleetwood branch of McDonald’s.

The Facebook event urges the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman to head to the Lancashire branch of the fast food chain, which just happens to be the namesake of her band. If the call to action is successful, Nicks will work a three hour shift from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th, 2019.

so…are we going to fleetwood McDonalds then? — lauren (@esnycamilla) January 3, 2019

Currently, there are 2,200 people going to the event and 14,000 people interested, and the event is cleverly captioned “Sell me fries, sell me sweet little fries.”