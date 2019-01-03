Listen Live

Pegi Young, singer and ex-wife of Neil Young, Has Passed Away

After A Year Long Battle With Cancer

By Uncategorized

Pegi Young, singer and ex-wife of Neil Young, has passed away at age 66 after battling with cancer for a year.

The American star, who was married to the Canadian rock legend up until 2014, passed away on New Year’s Day according to a statement on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

“With great sadness, we confirm that on January 1st, after a yearlong battle with cancer, Pegi Young – mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, musician, activist and co-founder of the Bridge School – passed away surrounded by her friends and family in her native California,” the statement read. “We request that the families’ privacy be respected at this time.”

 

Pegi and Neil got married in 1978, and she had spent decades as his back-up singer on tours before she released five country albums including 2017’s Raw. They went on two have two children together, Ben and Amber Young.

In the 80s after Ben was born with cerebral palsy, the duo founded The Bridge School, which is a non-profit organization that helps children with physical and speech impairments. Between 1986 and 2016, they also held a benefit concert in California for The Bridge School, featuring performers like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Jack White, and Arcade Fire.

Rest in peace, Pegi Young. You will be missed.

Related posts

Bob Einstein, Super Dave Osborne And ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor, Has Passed Away

WATCH: Kevin Spacey’s Weird Rant

WATCH: New ‘Hellboy’ Trailer

Watch: Century Fox Reworked The Die Hard Trailer To Make It The ‘Greatest Christmas Story Ever Told’

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Recreates Classic ‘Home Alone’ Scenes As Kevin McAllister

Watch: Dave Grohl Plays The Devil And Billy Crystal Plays God In New Skit For Jimmy Kimmel

Watch: The Arkells Release A Live Acoustic Performance Of ‘Hand Me Downs’

Watch: Matt Damon Fights For Weezer In Hilarious SNL Skit

WORST New Year’s Resolutions To Make