Pegi Young, singer and ex-wife of Neil Young, has passed away at age 66 after battling with cancer for a year.

The American star, who was married to the Canadian rock legend up until 2014, passed away on New Year’s Day according to a statement on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

“With great sadness, we confirm that on January 1st, after a yearlong battle with cancer, Pegi Young – mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, musician, activist and co-founder of the Bridge School – passed away surrounded by her friends and family in her native California,” the statement read. “We request that the families’ privacy be respected at this time.”

Pegi and Neil got married in 1978, and she had spent decades as his back-up singer on tours before she released five country albums including 2017’s Raw. They went on two have two children together, Ben and Amber Young.

In the 80s after Ben was born with cerebral palsy, the duo founded The Bridge School, which is a non-profit organization that helps children with physical and speech impairments. Between 1986 and 2016, they also held a benefit concert in California for The Bridge School, featuring performers like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Jack White, and Arcade Fire.

Rest in peace, Pegi Young. You will be missed.