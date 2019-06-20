There’s a Petition for Time Magazine to Name Keanu Reeves ‘Person of The Year’

The internet absolutely cannot get enough of Keanu Reeves. He is truly a stand-up guy and has been for most of his career. He donated a portion of the profits from The Matrix to the crew. He also helped passengers with flight arrangements after his plane had to make an emergency landing. Also this…

People love to talk about Keanu Reeves but very little about his work with the inner city youth of Chicago and how he fixed a struggling baseball team and provided young Black boys with an outlet to get out their frustrations with the day-to-day struggles of living in the hood. — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) June 18, 2019

Someone believes Reeves is ‘the most wholesome person alive’ and because of that deserves the title of Times Person of the Year.

The change.org petition was started about a week ago and already has almost 50,000 signatures.

If you feel sad, remember that the world is 4.5 billion years old and you just happen to exist at the same time as #KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/bKEn3YTBo7 — SimonAngy (@simoneko23) June 13, 2019

(cover photo via Charlie Rocket flickr)