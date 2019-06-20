Listen Live

There’s a Petition for Time Magazine to Name Keanu Reeves ‘Person of The Year’

An INTERNATIONAL treasure

The internet absolutely cannot get enough of Keanu Reeves. He is truly a stand-up guy and has been for most of his career. He donated a portion of the profits from The Matrix to the crew. He also helped passengers with flight arrangements after his plane had to make an emergency landing. Also this…

Someone believes Reeves is ‘the most wholesome person alive’ and because of that deserves the title of Times Person of the Year.

The change.org petition was started about a week ago and already has almost 50,000 signatures.

(cover photo via Charlie Rocket flickr)

