The Tragically Hip launch lawsuit against Mill Street Brewery over their 100th Meridian Amber Lager

The Tragically Hip announced Tuesday that they are pursuing legal action against Mill Street Brewery. Mill Street, which is a subsidiary of Labatt, offers a beer called 100th Meridien Amber Lager, which The Hip say has nothing to do with them. In an email to their fans, the band said “We tried to sort it out with Mill Street for months but were unsuccessful. They didn’t take us seriously and were frankly disrespectful.”

Mill Street has yet to respond publicly to The Tragically Hip’s lawsuit. The band shared screenshots of ways they say Mill Street “marketed their beer” using The Hip’s imagery, but those posts appear to have been removed from Mill Street’s social media pages.

The Tragically Hip’s full statement of claim can be found here.