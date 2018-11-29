Listen Live

Sylvester Stallone Announces He’s Retiring Rocky

End of an era...

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Rocky Balboa is finally hanging up his gloves. That’s according to Sylvester Stallone’s latest Instagram post.

He posted this video yesterday:

 

So he did say he was retiring Rocky…but in the video he says, “This is probably my last rodeo”…so maybe he’s leaving the door ever so slightly ajar for a potential comeback.

