Spike Lee Was so Mad ‘Green Book’ Won Best Picture He Almost Stormed Out

Samuel L. Jackson was visibly upset when he announced Green Book as the Best Picture winner at the Oscars this past weekend.

Samuel L. Jackson’s reactions announcing the Green Book win versus the BlacKkKlansman win were um distinctive to say the least pic.twitter.com/B3USRJGKo7 — Hanna Yowell (@HannaYowell) February 25, 2019

Apparently Sam Jackson wasn’t the only one visibly upset. Spike Lee was apparently so upset BlacKkKlansman didn’t win that he wanted to leave the Oscars altogether.

According to Deadline:

“Our Pete Hammond reported from the Dolby Theatre that Lee clearly was furious, got up and walked toward the back of the auditorium in a huff. He then turned back and appeared to get into an intense conversation with Jordan Peele, who was behind him. Lee paced the aisle and stormed to the back of the auditorium. When he came back, he turned his back to the stage during the speech.”

Someone asked Spike Lee after the show about his reaction to Green Book winning Best Picture:

