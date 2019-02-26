Listen Live

Spike Lee Was so Mad ‘Green Book’ Won Best Picture He Almost Stormed Out

He definitely wears his emotions on his sleeve

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Samuel L. Jackson was visibly upset when he announced Green Book as the Best Picture winner at the Oscars this past weekend.

Apparently Sam Jackson wasn’t the only one visibly upset. Spike Lee was apparently so upset BlacKkKlansman didn’t win that he wanted to leave the Oscars altogether.

According to Deadline:

“Our Pete Hammond reported from the Dolby Theatre that Lee clearly was furious, got up and walked toward the back of the auditorium in a huff. He then turned back and appeared to get into an intense conversation with Jordan Peele, who was behind him. Lee paced the aisle and stormed to the back of the auditorium. When he came back, he turned his back to the stage during the speech.”

Someone asked Spike Lee after the show about his reaction to Green Book winning Best Picture:

 

 

 

Spike Lee’s response to #GreenBook winning Best Picture. #Oscars [via @enews/AP] 🥂

(cover photo via Thomas Rome flickr)

