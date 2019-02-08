Someone is Suing His Parents for Giving Birth to him Without His Consent

27-year-old Raphael Samuel recently announced that he’s planning on suing his parents because they never asked for his consent before giving birthto him.

Apparently he is an “antinatalist”, which means he’s fundamentally opposed to any and all procreation. Samuel posted a video trying to explain himself:

His main argument is that he never asked to be born so he shouldn’t be expected to pay his living expenses. He also believes he doesn’t owe his parents anything and that they should be expected to maintain kids for their whole lives. Parents should essentially pay their kids to live.

His mom replied to his video in a Facebook post of her own: