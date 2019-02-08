Listen Live

Someone is Suing His Parents for Giving Birth to him Without His Consent

L.A.Z.Y.

By Funny, Life Hacks, Morning Show

27-year-old Raphael Samuel recently announced that he’s planning on suing his parents because they never asked for his consent before giving birthto him.

Apparently he is an “antinatalist”, which means he’s fundamentally opposed to any and all procreation. Samuel posted a video trying to explain himself:

His main argument is that he never asked to be born so he shouldn’t be expected to pay his living expenses. He also believes he doesn’t owe his parents anything and that they should be expected to maintain kids for their whole lives. Parents should essentially pay their kids to live.

His mom replied to his video in a Facebook post of her own:

Related posts

Martin Scorsese’s Movie ‘The Irishman’ Will Be Released on Netflix This Year

WATCH: The Honest Trailer for Bird Box

There Will be Male Cheerleaders at the Superbowl For the First Time This Weekend

WATCH: Hotels.com New Superbowl Ad Promoting Baby-Making

WATCH: Man Clings to Hood of Moving SUV Because…Road Rage

WATCH: Woman Cleans off Windshield WHILE Driving on 401

Record Shop Talk With Fred Penner!

2019 Razzie Nominations are Out!

WATCH: Ghostbusters 3 Teaser Trailer