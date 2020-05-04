Ryan Reynolds Gives Commencement Speech at Old High School
This would definitely help brighten any students day!
Ryan Reynolds helped give graduates at his old high school a memorable graduation by gifting them all a pizza from his favourite local pizza spot and giving their commencement speech.
He graduated from Kitsilano Secondary School in Vancouver and recorded a four minute video for their commencement calling out their teacher, who he went to school with, and imparting them with some actual from-the-heart advice.