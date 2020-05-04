‘Giant Murder Hornets’ Are Now in North America

Why not just pile on more stuff this year…

There are giant murder hornets in North America now. They measure up to two inches long and use their mandibles to decapitate honeybees. They also bring the bodies of said bees back to their nests to feed to their young.

The murder hornets are originally from Japan, where they kill up to 50 people per year. They have stingers long enough to puncture beekeeping suits and feel like hot metal being driven into your skin.

Here’s a video of Coyote Peterson getting stung by one. Skip to 11 minutes if you want to see the sting.