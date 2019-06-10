Red Hot Chilli Peppers Celebrate ‘Californication’ With Double LP Picture Disc Reissue

Red Hot Chili Peppers are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Californication by releasing a double LP picture disc reissue as part of Warner Records’ Picture This series.

Californication features hits like “Otherside,” “Scar Tissue,” “Californication,” and “Around the World,” and it has sold more than 15 million copies around the world. The California funk-rockers’ renowned album came out on June 8th, 1999, and now the reissue will see the 15-track album split across two LPs that each come stamped with the Californication cover.

Off the Press: Red Hot Chili Peppers “Californication” 180g 2xLP Reissue @ChiliPeppers #vinyl pic.twitter.com/m4besV6h — Furnace Record Pressing (@furnacemfg) October 10, 2012

The vinyl will be released on September 13th, but you can pre-order the reissue here for $39.85 CAD.