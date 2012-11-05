STRIKER to Shred Barrie!

If you’re holding tickets to the sold-out Steel Panther show at Maverick’s Music Hall Friday night, plan to arrive early to tear up the young part of the evening with Edmonton’s STRIKER!

The band is on the road this summer with their Summer of Shred Tour stopping down for multiple North American tour dates with DEATH ANGEL, STEEL PANTHER, HOLY GRAIL and BEWITCHER in support of their 6th studio album PLAY TO WIN .

STRIKER is a seriously polished metal band that has put a lot of miles on the road perfecting their sound and live performance. Along the way, they continue to build up up a legion of fans based on the strength of their live performance and metal anthems.

While the music is reminiscent of the 80’s glam period, guitarist Tim Brown comments on the latest album, “we made sure to get the most modern, ear melting sounds possible. It’s all about where metal is going, not where it has been, and this is our soundtrack to success.”

You can get a glimpse into that future this Friday night at Maverick’s Music Hall in Barrie.

Here is the band performing Head First (filmed during the band’s performance at Bang Your Head Fest in Germany)