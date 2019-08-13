Listen Live

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea to release memoir ‘Acid For The Children’ in November

The 400-page biography hits the shelves November 5th

By Entertainment

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is set to release his forthcoming memoir Acid for the Childrenon November 5th.

According to a statement, the 400-page autobiography will take, “readers on a deeply personal and revealing tour of [Flea’s] formative years, spanning from Australia to the New York City suburbs to, finally, Los Angeles. Through hilarious anecdotes, poetical meditations, and occasional flights of fantasy, Flea deftly chronicles the experiences that forged him as an artist, a musician, and a young man.”

Acid for the Children will include a forward by Patti Smith, and you can check out the book’s cover below.

The highly anticipated memoir has been in the works since 2014, and was originally set for release last year.

Lead photo courtesy of Stefan Brending.

