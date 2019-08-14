Listen Live

WATCH: Groom Gets so Drunk at His Wedding His Mother-In-Law Has to Feed Him

Too bad she can no longer object to that holy matrimony...

By Funny, Morning Show

A groom was having a grand old time at his wedding…so much of a grand old time that he couldn’t even feed himself. In comes the mother-in-law, who looks downright irritated that she has to hand feed the grown man that her daughter has chosen to spend the rest of her life with.

