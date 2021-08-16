Listen Live

Poutine In The Cup?

Totally acceptable thing to eat out of the cup

By Audio, Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

Once all the beer is gone the night the cup is won, that’s when things start to get interesting. Players get the cup throughout the summer for one day each, and whatever they want with it, or eat and drink whatever they want out of it. Matthieu Joseph (TBL) of Montreal had his day with the cup and decided to eat a poutine — which looks incredible.
I know there have been a lot of disgusting things in the cup, but they have a keeper, and he cleans it so I don’t find it gross it all to eat the poutine out of it – but that’s just me.

Related posts

Biker In Edmonton Bumps Into Strangers Doing The Dirty

How About An AC/DC Cover From Three Legends?

Foo Fighters Drown Out Westboro Baptist Church Protestors In Kansas

This Is What ‘New’ Guns N’ Roses Music Sounds Like…

*Listen* Hold Steady – Glorious Sons

An Inside Look At Barrie’s Rec Room

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin Prepare To Launch

Composer for HNIC Theme Song Passed Away

Message From The Mayor