Poutine In The Cup?

Once all the beer is gone the night the cup is won, that’s when things start to get interesting. Players get the cup throughout the summer for one day each, and whatever they want with it, or eat and drink whatever they want out of it. Matthieu Joseph (TBL) of Montreal had his day with the cup and decided to eat a poutine — which looks incredible.

I know there have been a lot of disgusting things in the cup, but they have a keeper, and he cleans it so I don’t find it gross it all to eat the poutine out of it – but that’s just me.