Oasis are preparing new vinyl pressings of ‘Definitely Maybe’ for the album’s 25th anniversary

Two versions of the vinyl will drop August 30th

Oasis will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal debut album Definitely Maybe this month by releasing new vinyl editions.

Definitely Maybe marked the fastest-selling debut album by a British group of all time, and now two new editions of the record are heading to vinyl plants. The new pressings, which drop on August 30th, feature a collector’s limited edition picture disc and a silver vinyl edition, which are both available for pre-order here.

Check out the teaser for the Definitely Maybe 25th anniversary below.

