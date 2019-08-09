Listen Live

Mccaulay Culkin’s Response to Disney Planning a ‘Home Alone’ Reboot is The Thing You need to See Today

Hey Siri...call my parents

Disney is planning a ‘Home Alone’ reboot and the internet isn’t all too happy about it…neither is Macaulay Culkin.

It’s pretty impossible to leave a child at home these days with no way to contact anyone in his family or a friend to let them know.

Culkin posted a photo to his twitter of what an updated version of his classic movie would look like in the present day and…it’s surprisingly accurate.

 

