Mccaulay Culkin’s Response to Disney Planning a ‘Home Alone’ Reboot is The Thing You need to See Today
Hey Siri...call my parents
Disney is planning a ‘Home Alone’ reboot and the internet isn’t all too happy about it…neither is Macaulay Culkin.
It’s pretty impossible to leave a child at home these days with no way to contact anyone in his family or a friend to let them know.
Culkin posted a photo to his twitter of what an updated version of his classic movie would look like in the present day and…it’s surprisingly accurate.
This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019