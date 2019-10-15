Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Depeche Mode and more among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially revealed the nominees for its class of 2020, and it features renowned artists like Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, and Depeche Mode.

Several artists were nominated this year, including Whitney Houston, Kraftwerk, The Notorious B.I.G., Motörhead, Dave Matthews Band, Thin Lizzy, Rufus with Chaka Khan, and Pat Benatar. In order for an artist to be eligible, their first recording has to have been released at least 25 years ago or earlier. The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Soundgarden, Motörhead, and Dave Matthews Band have all been nominated for the first time.

Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year. They’re among the 16 finalists. Others include Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, and Soundgarden.https://t.co/cdKoMUnkhv — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 15, 2019

A group of artists, historians, and music industry members, and a fan vote, will determine the top five vote-getters, who will then be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held at the Public Hall in Cleveland in May 2020, and HBO will air the ceremony later in the year.

Check out the full list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees below.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Nominees:

Dave Matthews Band

Depeche Mode

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

Pat Benatar

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Soundgarden

The Doobie Brothers

The Notorious B.I.G.

Thin Lizzy

Todd Rundgren

T.Rex

Whitney Houston