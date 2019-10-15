Listen Live

Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Depeche Mode and more among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Nominees

THE CEREMONY WILL BE HELD AT THE PUBLIC HALL IN CLEVELAND IN MAY 2020

By Entertainment

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially revealed the nominees for its class of 2020, and it features renowned artists like Nine Inch NailsSoundgarden, and Depeche Mode.

Several artists were nominated this year, including Whitney HoustonKraftwerkThe Notorious B.I.G.MotörheadDave Matthews BandThin LizzyRufus with Chaka Khan, and Pat Benatar. In order for an artist to be eligible, their first recording has to have been released at least 25 years ago or earlier. The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Soundgarden, Motörhead, and Dave Matthews Band have all been nominated for the first time.

 

A group of artists, historians, and music industry members, and a fan vote, will determine the top five vote-getters, who will then be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held at the Public Hall in Cleveland in May 2020, and HBO will air the ceremony later in the year.

Check out the full list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees below.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Nominees:

Dave Matthews Band
Depeche Mode
Judas Priest
Kraftwerk
MC5
Motörhead
Nine Inch Nails
Pat Benatar
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Soundgarden
The Doobie Brothers
The Notorious B.I.G.
Thin Lizzy
Todd Rundgren
T.Rex
Whitney Houston

