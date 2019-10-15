If you’re a fan of Roy Orbison, there’s a great tribute coming to Barrie’s Georgian College Theatre next Monday night. The Lonely, Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison has been touring Canada and the U.S., and stops down for a special performance next Monday, October 21st.

THE LONELY delivers a sensitive and dynamic tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers. Veteran Mike Demers leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era. THE LONELY approaches the music with a humble spirit and sincere desire to recreate the sounds and feel of the original recordings. The band has been selling out shows right from their debut. For tickets and more info for the Barrie show, click here.