New Toronto Drive-In Venue for Fans to Watch Leafs and Raptors Games

A new venue is opening up exclusively for sports fans to catch their favourite teams on a bigger screen this summer. Fans can enjoy NBA and NHL games as well as a few concerts and movies at the new OLG Play Stage, which is located at Ontario Place Lot 2. It features a 40-foot screen and a live stage for concerts.

If you’re planning on treating the drive-in like a tailgate party, think again. There are quite a few restrictions in place including no alcohol, flags, signs, or pets permitted inside the venue. You are allowed to bring your own food and water, though! You also only need to wear a face mask when you’re outside your vehicle.

The venue is going to be showing Raptors and Leafs playoff games and a few movie screenings and concerts between August and October.

The first Leafs Game featured will be this Friday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. You can get tickets on the venue’s website here.

(cover photo via @sponsortalk Twitter)