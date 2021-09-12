Listen Live

New Billy Talent “End of Me” with Rivers Cuomo

The Weezer front mans fingerprints are all over this new one.

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, Music, News, Videos

Billy Talent has been putting out some new music in the last year getting ready to release their new album Crisis of Faith, including Reckless Paradise, Forgiveness I+II, and now the Canadian band has nabbed Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo for their newest release End of Me.

The boys of Billy Talent have mentioned that they have been Weezer fans for a while, since the Blue Album, and when the band was putting the track together it was originally called “Hendrix+Weezer”, which is how we ended up with Rivers on this one.

Crisis of Faith comes Jan 21, 2022

 


Related posts

The Arkells Shut Down A No Frills For One Thing I Know

W3APONS Test Their Pokemon Knowledge and Talk New Music

New Pretty Reckless Feat Matt Cameron & Kim Thayil

Meet L.A. Rats – Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie and More

*NEW MUSIC* The Struts with Paris Jackson

NEW Trews – I Wanna Play

NEW Arkells & K.Flay – You Can Get It

New Greta Van Fleet – Broken Bells

NEW Green Day – Here Comes The Shock