New Billy Talent “End of Me” with Rivers Cuomo

Billy Talent has been putting out some new music in the last year getting ready to release their new album Crisis of Faith, including Reckless Paradise, Forgiveness I+II, and now the Canadian band has nabbed Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo for their newest release End of Me.

The boys of Billy Talent have mentioned that they have been Weezer fans for a while, since the Blue Album, and when the band was putting the track together it was originally called “Hendrix+Weezer”, which is how we ended up with Rivers on this one.

Crisis of Faith comes Jan 21, 2022



