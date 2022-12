Off of the Sznz Winter album, Weezer has released a video to go with their new track. The video itself looks like images created by AI and knowing Rivers and his computer skills, it’s plausible.

Especially with these series of tweets when I Want A Dog was released.

Weezer has a new song coming out in a few days called "I Want a Dog". I asked GPT-3 to write a song by the same title to see how they compare. Can you tell which is which?https://t.co/Ez3oMT8YuC — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 5, 2022

Alright, most people guessed correctly that A was written by GPT-3 and B was written by me. Now does anyone have an AI that can set the lyrics to music before the song comes out on Friday?https://t.co/Ez3oMSQPgu — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 7, 2022

This tweet was composed by GPT-3. I'm not sure what "ruffin' amazing" means but I kinda like it. — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 9, 2022

I will say this, the song has movements. Like classical music, some parts of the song sound like a completely new track.