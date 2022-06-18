Listen To New Weezer By Getting A Bit Dizzy

Brian Moore is more than just a content creator on TikTok. He plays with tech and pop culture and brings you things like Hype Tags, a live price tag for your pricy shoes. There’s also Hardstop which immediately closes out your zoom meeting when you say “goodbye”. You can see pretty much everything he has created here.

His latest creation is in partnership with Weezer, he created the Human Record Player. To listen to the new Weezer track, Records, you (in the immortal words of Dead or Alive) spin yourself right round like a record, baby!

HumanRecordPlayer.com