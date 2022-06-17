Tommy Lee Backs out of Mötley Crüe Tour Kickoff Due to Broken Ribs

Mötley Crüe kicked off their long awaited reunion tour along with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett last night. Tommy Lee lasted five songs before he had to call it quits.

Fans posted videos of Lee addressing the crowd after he played a few songs. Obviously…NSFW language…

Breaking News: Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee takes the stage at The Stadium Tour but mid-set goes to the mic and says after 2 and a half years of waiting for this show he broke a few ribs recently and the doctors told him not to play. He promised to perform anyway #TheStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/VjKj9bVQMs — Greg DeBrosse (@GregDeBrosse) June 17, 2022

Tommy Clufetos, who is Ozzy Osbourne’s drummer stepped in to finish the set and will be filling in for Tommy Lee until he’s feeling better.