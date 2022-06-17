Listen Live

Tommy Lee Backs out of Mötley Crüe Tour Kickoff Due to Broken Ribs

He lasted five songs into the set

  Mötley Crüe kicked off their long awaited reunion tour along with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett last night. Tommy Lee lasted five songs before he had to call it quits.

Fans posted videos of Lee addressing the crowd after he played a few songs. Obviously…NSFW language…

Tommy Clufetos, who is Ozzy Osbourne’s drummer stepped in to finish the set and will be filling in for Tommy Lee until he’s feeling better.

(cover photo via vinylmeister flickr)

