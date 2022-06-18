Greyson Breaks The Rules Cause He Can
Greyson just owned his whole Kindergarten graduation.
Mike Dodd was at his son’s kindergarten graduation when his son, Greyson, rebelled.
The audience of Greyson’s very important kindergarten graduation ceremony was told to please hold their applause until everyone had received their very legit and vital diploma. Greyson being the spectacular little dude that he is decided, NAH, everyone is going to clap for Greyson, and they’re going to clap NOW!
@mikedodd105 This kid 🤦♂️😂😂 today was his kindergarten graduation…just watch #lol #greyncay #downsyndrome #graduation #kindergarten #advocate #inclusion #funny #rockstar #love ♬ original sound – GreyNcay