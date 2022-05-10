Did Weezer Rip Off Glass Tiger?

Thanks to some sharp-eared listeners who brought this to our attention! Brand new Weezer that sounds a lot like a classic Glass Tiger tune. 🤔

Some people say there’s only X amount of songs in the world and every tune is just a variation of said number. I mean, we do know there’s only a finite number of chords right?

Well, to me, this is less a case of stealing and more of a coincidental similarity. There’s enough accusations of stealing happening these days, so let’s just have fun with the comparison okay?

Here are pieces of Weezer’s “A Little Bit of Love” and Glass Tiger’s “My Town” showcased one right after another and then fused together. Thoughts?

McCully