Eddie Vedder Drops New Single The Long Way

It's The Lead Single Off His New Album, Earthling

Eddie Vedder dropped a new track with some help from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Heartbreakers as a backing band. Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer and drummer Chad Smith lent a hand as well as Benmont Tench, a founding member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

There is no release date yet for the upcoming solo album, Earthling, from Vedder, but you can have a listen to his latest single ‘The Long Way’ below.

