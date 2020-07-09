Listen Live

Neil Young Says He Does Have One Song Trump Can Use at Campaign Rallies

It's his one exception

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music

Neil Young has previously said he doesn’t want Donald Trump using any of his music at campaign rallies. Trump has used Young’s music multiple times, but most recently during an Independence Day celebration.

it seems Young has changed his tune. In an open letter on his website he admitted that he does have one song Trump is free to use.

It’s an updated version of his 2006 song “Lookin’ For A Leader”. The updated lyrics throw shade at President Trump and endorse Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Here’s the original version of the song:

You can find his updated version in the video on his website. Skip ahead to 17:18 to hear the song.

