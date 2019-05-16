Neil Young Reveals New Album With Crazy Horse Is Titled ‘Pink Moon’

After announcing a collaborative album with Crazy Horse, Neil Young has revealed that their forthcoming record is set to be titled Pink Moon.

so apparently, the forthcoming Neil Young & Crazy Horse album is called … Pink Moon? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0BFLI7aT67 — Tyler Wilcox (@tywilc) May 15, 2019

Young revealed the title in a post about the 50th anniversary of his 1969 album with Crazy Horse, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere. “This album is fifty years old,” Young wrote on his website. “The 50th anniversary is right now! It stays because it was a high point. Now, coming from the Horse fifty years later, we have Pink Moon. That’s our next studio album.”

Pink Moon is set for release a sometime this fall.