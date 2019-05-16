Listen Live

Neil Young Reveals New Album With Crazy Horse Is Titled ‘Pink Moon’

'Pink Moon' is set for release sometime this fall

By Entertainment

After announcing a collaborative album with Crazy Horse, Neil Young has revealed that their forthcoming record is set to be titled Pink Moon.

Young revealed the title in a post about the 50th anniversary of his 1969 album with Crazy Horse, Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere. “This album is fifty years old,” Young wrote on his website. “The 50th anniversary is right now! It stays because it was a high point. Now, coming from the Horse fifty years later, we have Pink Moon. That’s our next studio album.”

Pink Moon is set for release a sometime this fall.

Related posts

WATCH: Somebody Put ‘That’ Game of Thrones Scene to Metallica’s ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’

BREAKING NEWS: Rolling Stones Concert At Burl’s Creek Is Back On!

Tom DeLonge Reveals That He Plans To Rejoin Blink-182 In The Future

The Cure Announced ‘Pasadena Daydream’ Festival Featuring Pixies, Deftones and More

Clownado is a Real Horror Movie

‘Game of Thrones’ slips up again as Jamie Lannister’s hand grows back in promo shots

Watch: Bill Nye Is Fed Up, and he let the F-Bomb’s fly on ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

WATCH: Rockets Mascot Bends the Knee for Daenerys Targaryen

Watch: A new trailer for the final episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ shows an epic wrap to the series