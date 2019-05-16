Vegas Golden Knights Throw Some Internet Punches !
After an absolutely heartbreaking loss to the San Jose Sharks in Overtime, the St. Louis Blues we’re.. well… rightfully mad. Take a look for yourself..
The Vegas Golden Knights took to twitter last night after experiencing pretty similar treatment from the refs.
🙃 @StLouisBlues pic.twitter.com/nx9RAMUmrF
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 16, 2019
ll in all, seriously horrible call! but a funny situation for the league to be in right now!