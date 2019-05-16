Listen Live

Vegas Golden Knights Throw Some Internet Punches !

After an absolutely heartbreaking loss to the San Jose Sharks in Overtime, the St. Louis […]

After an absolutely heartbreaking loss to the San Jose Sharks in Overtime, the St. Louis Blues we’re.. well… rightfully mad. Take a look for yourself..

The Vegas Golden Knights took to twitter last night after experiencing pretty similar treatment from the refs.

ll in all, seriously horrible call! but a funny situation for the league to be in right now!

