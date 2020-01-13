Listen Live

Listen: The Tragically Hip’s Gord Sinclair Releases Two New Tracks, Announces Debut Solo Album ‘Taxi Dancers’

Taxi Dancers is set for release on February 28th

By Entertainment

The Tragically Hip bassist Gord Sinclair has announced his forthcoming debut solo album Taxi Dancers. As part of the announcement, Sinclair has released two new tracks, “It’s Already Too Late” and “In The Next Life.”

According to a press release, Sinclair made the record when he was processing the loss of his good friend and bandmate Gord Downie, who died in 2017 at 53. “I never aspired to be a solo artist,” Sinclair explains. “After Gord died, it was like, ‘Wow I don’t know if I am ever going to do this again.’ But I really missed making music.”

Listen to “It’s Already Too Late” and “In The Next Life” below.

Taxi Dancers is set for release on February 28th via Pheromone Recordings.

Related posts

Oscar Nominations Announced

New Ozzy feat. Elton John Has Arrived

WWE Ice Cream Bars are Making a Comeback

NHL All-Star Jerseys Have Arrived – Yay or Nay?

LISTEN: Never Before Heard Version of Van Halen’s “Runnin’ With the Devil”

Timothée Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in upcoming film “Going Electric”

Golden Globes 2020

Neil Young Details Forthcoming 2020 Archival Releases

Watch: The New Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Sees Emily Blunt Escaping Even More Monsters