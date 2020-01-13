Listen: The Tragically Hip’s Gord Sinclair Releases Two New Tracks, Announces Debut Solo Album ‘Taxi Dancers’

The Tragically Hip bassist Gord Sinclair has announced his forthcoming debut solo album Taxi Dancers. As part of the announcement, Sinclair has released two new tracks, “It’s Already Too Late” and “In The Next Life.”

According to a press release, Sinclair made the record when he was processing the loss of his good friend and bandmate Gord Downie, who died in 2017 at 53. “I never aspired to be a solo artist,” Sinclair explains. “After Gord died, it was like, ‘Wow I don’t know if I am ever going to do this again.’ But I really missed making music.”

Listen to “It’s Already Too Late” and “In The Next Life” below.

Taxi Dancers is set for release on February 28th via Pheromone Recordings.