Oscar Nominations Announced
If you choose to be shocked Adam Sandler didn't get nominated, than be shocked, because he didn't
The full list of Oscar Nominations has been announced and for the most part it feels as if they did a proper job. There will always be critics and film fans alike that seem to want to use the word “snub” everytime an award show comes around. I like when the nominations are announced because it gives you just over a month to watch the movies and performances that are receiving some attention. So let’s start with the most important awards…
Achievement in sound editing nominees:
FORD V FERRARI
JOKER
1917
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Achievement in sound mixing nominees:
AD ASTRA
FORD V FERRARI
JOKER
1917
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Now that we got the important ones out of the way, here are the less noteworthy awards…
Best motion picture of the year nominees:
FORD V FERRARI
THE IRISHMAN
JOJO RABBIT
JOKER
LITTLE WOMEN
MARRIAGE STORY
1917
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
PARASITE
Always wise to check out all the movies that got a nod for best picture. Only one I haven’t seen is Parasite, which apparently is great, although has subtitles fyi…
Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees:
Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY
Leonardo DiCaprio in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Adam Driver in MARRIAGE STORY
Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER
Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES
Yeah Adam Sandler didn’t get nominated. Get over it. He likely is.
Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:
Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET
Scarlett Johansson in MARRIAGE STORY
Saoirse Ronan in LITTLE WOMEN
Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL
Renée Zellweger in JUDY
Stacked category.
Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees:
Tom Hanks in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES
Al Pacino in THE IRISHMAN
Joe Pesci in THE IRISHMAN
Brad Pitt in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
How is Tom Hanks in this category when he played Mr Rogers, in a movie about, Mr Rogers…
Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees:
Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL
Laura Dern in MARRIAGE STORY
Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT
Florence Pugh in LITTLE WOMEN
Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL
January is already a month where it’s better to stay inside, so why not check out all the films that will be featured in the February award show.
If nothing else, see JOJO RABBIT. Trust me.