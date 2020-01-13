Oscar Nominations Announced

The full list of Oscar Nominations has been announced and for the most part it feels as if they did a proper job. There will always be critics and film fans alike that seem to want to use the word “snub” everytime an award show comes around. I like when the nominations are announced because it gives you just over a month to watch the movies and performances that are receiving some attention. So let’s start with the most important awards…

Achievement in sound editing nominees:

FORD V FERRARI

JOKER

1917

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Achievement in sound mixing nominees:

AD ASTRA

FORD V FERRARI

JOKER

1917

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Now that we got the important ones out of the way, here are the less noteworthy awards…

Best motion picture of the year nominees:

FORD V FERRARI

THE IRISHMAN

JOJO RABBIT

JOKER

LITTLE WOMEN

MARRIAGE STORY

1917

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE

Always wise to check out all the movies that got a nod for best picture. Only one I haven’t seen is Parasite, which apparently is great, although has subtitles fyi…

Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees:

Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY

Leonardo DiCaprio in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Adam Driver in MARRIAGE STORY

Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER

Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES

Yeah Adam Sandler didn’t get nominated. Get over it. He likely is.

Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:

Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET

Scarlett Johansson in MARRIAGE STORY

Saoirse Ronan in LITTLE WOMEN

Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL

Renée Zellweger in JUDY

Stacked category.

Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees:

Tom Hanks in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES

Al Pacino in THE IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci in THE IRISHMAN

Brad Pitt in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

How is Tom Hanks in this category when he played Mr Rogers, in a movie about, Mr Rogers…

Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees:

Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL

Laura Dern in MARRIAGE STORY

Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT

Florence Pugh in LITTLE WOMEN

Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL

January is already a month where it’s better to stay inside, so why not check out all the films that will be featured in the February award show.

If nothing else, see JOJO RABBIT. Trust me.