Listen: The Lumineers cover ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ For Holdiay Spotify Singles

The Lumineers have joined the likes of dozens of artists who have covered holiday songs for Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection.

Spotify just added 13 new versions of winter classics, with The Lumineers covering Darleen Love’s version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” The Lumineers have joined the likes of other indie artists who have contributed to the playlist in the past, such as Pale Waves, George Ezra, Joan Jett, and Anderson .Paak.

Listen to The Lumineers’ cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and all of the other holiday Spotify Singles below.