Somebody paid Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray to break up with their boyfriend via Cameo

For those of you that don’t know, Cameo is an app that allows everyday people to pay celebrities to send personalized messages to whoever they want.

For example, you could get Perez Hilton to wish your Grandma a happy birthday. Or Pauly Shore. Or Brett Favre. Or whatever your grandma might be in to.

Cameo can also be used to deliver difficult news that you’d rather not deliver yourself, like in the case of Cheyenne, who hired Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray to break up with their boyfriend.

You gotta watch this video PLEASE pic.twitter.com/GNFf70iDwa — Vincent Bec (@slasherdaysaint) November 24, 2019

Gotta say, Mark does a commendable job gently delivering the message, even telling poor Brayden “You never know what the future may hold!”