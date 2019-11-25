Listen Live

Somebody paid Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray to break up with their boyfriend via Cameo

The best/worst thing we have ever seen

By Entertainment

For those of you that don’t know, Cameo is an app that allows everyday people to pay celebrities to send personalized messages to whoever they want.

For example, you could get Perez Hilton to wish your Grandma a happy birthday. Or Pauly Shore. Or Brett Favre. Or whatever your grandma might be in to.

Cameo can also be used to deliver difficult news that you’d rather not deliver yourself, like in the case of Cheyenne, who hired Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray to break up with their boyfriend.

 

Gotta say, Mark does a commendable job gently delivering the message, even telling poor Brayden “You never know what the future may hold!”

 

