Listen: Pearl Jam drop new song “Superblood Wolfmoon”

Pearl Jam have dropped an energetic new track called “Superblood Wolfmoon” off their upcoming album Gigaton, out March 27th. The track follows the single “Dance of the Clairvoyants.”

“Superblood Wolfmoon” was first teased last week through an AR web app experience where fans could point their phone at the moon and hear a snippet of the song.

“Making this record was a long journey,” said Pearl Jam’s guitarist Mike McCready about the album. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Check out “Superblood Wolfmoon” below.

Gigaton drops March 27th.