Heavyweight Boxer Tyson Fury Was Drinking 20-30 Diet Cokes a Day?!?

Do you consume anything 20-30 times a day?

Tyson Fury gave us another interesting tid-bit in his recent interview where he revealed that he had to cut back on diet cokes…because he was drinking 20-30 a day?!? Yes I realize he is 6 foot 9 and weighs just under 300 pounds but still…

Do you consume anything 20 to 30 times a day?

Oh and yes you could say air, good one.

Tyson Fury takes puts his undefeated record on the line this weekend when he takes on Deontay Wilder, who is also undefeated.

